9 Hybrid Watches That Blend Timepiece Style with Smartwatch Tech

Withings Move GET IT!

The Withings Move is one of the more affordable hybrid watches you’ll find. It comes in two styles: Basic Essentials (shown) with a colored case, or Timeless Chic (from $100) in a stainless steel case. Multiple colors and face styles are available.

Get It: Pick up the Withings Move (from $70) at Withings

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

The 9 Best Fossil Watches for Every Occasion

The Best Dive Watches for Every Budget

The Classic Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Watch You’ll Want to Add to Your Collection

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!