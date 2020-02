Withings Steel HR Sport GET IT!

With faces in either black or white plus innumerable band color and style combinations, the Steel HR Sport is one of the most customizable hybrid watches you can buy. At Withings, you get free shipping, 30-day returns, and a one-year warranty.

Get It: Pick up the Steel HR Sport (from $200) at Withings

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!