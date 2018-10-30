9 Items Your Adventure Dog Needs This Winter





Your adventures don’t stop just because the temperatures drop or a bit of snow starts to fall, so why should your dog’s? Whether you are hiking, camping, climbing, or taking your furry friend out to shred some backcountry, make sure they have the correct gear to keep them warm, dry, and safe.

Here’s what we recommend for your four-legged friends this winter.

Dog’s feet can get absolutely wrecked in the winter. The Muttluks Snow Mushers booties are made for the harsher conditions that come along with winter, including a fleece lining, a rugged rubber sole with tread, and reflective trim for when it gets dark. The booties have a large opening to fit your pup’s paws in easily and a double-wrap fastening system to keep them on, no matter how fast your dog runs or how deep the snow is.

If booties just aren’t your dog’s thing, use musher’s wax instead. Musher’s Secret is an all-season paw protector that is made from food-grade waxes (white and yellow beeswax, carnauba, and candelilla wax) and oils to keep dogs’ paws safe and comfortable during winter months. The wax helps condition the pads even when you are walking on ice, salt, and sand. If you are heading out during a snowy hike, rub the wax on the pads of the foot, but also between and around the toes and pads to prevent snow from balling up in their fur.

Use this seat protector year-round, but especially in the winter when you’ve got a snow-soggy dog hopping into your back seat. The Kurgo Wander Bench Seat Cover fully covers a middle seat and stays on via loops around the headrests and seat corners, as well as an under seat attachment for a super secure fit even when Fido is going from window to window. In the center of the cover, you’ll find openings for seat belts and car-seat latches; there are also two large pockets for storage. The cover comes in black, gray, or tan. A large size is 55-inches wide and an extra-large size is 63-inches wide. Best of all: It’s machine washable.

RMU Outdoors Grrowler Valhalla Collar ($40)

Even though it’s cold out and your dog isn’t panting away in the heat, keeping them hydrated is still important. With the Rocky Mountain Underground Grrowler Valhalla Collar, you get a durable, fun color and a water bowl all in one. Simply open the zipper, roll at the bowl, and it’s ready to fill. The small size fits dogs with an 11 to 15-inch neck; the large size is for dogs with a 15 to 19-inch neck.

Not only will your dog look pretty cool in their insulated Powder Hound Jacket by Ruffwear, they’ll also be nice and warm without losing any of their nimbleness and agility. The jacket has a stretchy underside made from a nylon-Spandex blend, and an insulated upper with 250 grams of recycled synthetic fill. Use this jacket when you are heading out for a hike – it is easy to get on with a full-length zipper, but isn’t ideal as your go-to, in-and-out of the house jacket. Colors include green, teal, and red.

For an everyday coat or an extra layer on a walk around the block, throw on the Carhartt Dog Chore Coat. This coat has a quilted cotton and nylon lining with an outer layer of the classic Carhartt ringspun cotton duck canvas. There are two pockets on the outside, and two large straps with hook-and-loop closures for around the stomach and around the neck area.

Use the Ruffwear Highlands Pad when you are backpacking into a campsite and need that extra layer of insulation from the ground. The closed-cell foam pad is extremely lightweight (7.4 ounces) and folds up accordion-style. The integrated straps make it easy to secure the pad to your pack or your pup’s for longer hauls. Use the pad with a sleeping bag or portable bed (see below) or pair it with the Ruffwear Highlands backpacking bed and sleeping bag for a complete sleep system. When open flat, the bed is 34 by 25 inches.

Another sleep option is the K9 bed by Mountain Smith. This can be packed up and used at the campsite as a stand-alone bed (it has a weather resistant bottom and weighs 2 pounds), or combined with a portable bed and sleeping bag for extra chilly nights. Though your dog can’t burrow into the bed like a sleeping bag, it does have 650 grams of synthetic insulation and uses a quilt construction with a soft top layer for added comfort. The bed is machine washable. It is 36 by 36 inches when flat and 8 by 15 inches when in the included stuff sack.

Whether you are car camping or backpacking, the Wilder Dog Sleeping Bag is an easily portable and very warm sleeping bag made for your best friend. The zipper is 3/4 of the way around so your dog can burrow in or you can zip them up once they are comfortable. If your dog isn’t fully convinced of the sleeping bag yet, or you want to use it year round, lay it out like a dog bed. Don’t worry, it’s made from durable, rip stop fabric. When zipped up, the sleeping bag is 36 by 28 inches; when in its stuff sack, it is 16 by 10 inches and weighs 29 ounces.

Know Your Gear: We Review 3 Camp Coffee Pour Over Sets

Packlist: The Gear We Took on an Urban Bike Ride Through Memphis

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!