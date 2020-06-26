9 Outdoor Inflatable Furniture Pieces For Some Summer Fun

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that the summer is here, there is no reason to not spend as much time as you can out in your backyard. Be it one with a pool or without, you can just unwind in the backyard with the sun in your eyes.

But if you wanna hang out back there alone or with others, you need some furniture to house all these bodies. But maybe you don’t have all the space to house so much furniture when the summers up, or the money to spend on such lavish pieces. Which is why you need some inflatable furniture.

That’s right gang, inflatable furniture. It isn’t just limited to the pool floaties. You can buy all sorts of inflatable items that will make spending time in the yard so much more fun and comfortable. And best of all, they don’t take up so much space when they’re deflated. Nor do they cost all that much.

To make it easier for you guys to pick up some new inflatable furniture, we have gathered some amazing items out there for your perusal. No need to spend hours looking for stuff. Amazon has you covered.

So if you need some inflatable furniture to make your outdoor hangs all the more enjoyable, check out the pieces we selected below. Some are great for the pool while others are great for drier situations.

