9 Perfect Mother’s Day Jewelry Gifts to Buy Before It’s Too Late (So, Now)

This article was produced in partnership with Pandora

So you did it again. You waited until the eleventh hour to buy Mom or another important lady in your life a Mother’s Day gift. Sure, you could go e-mail her a gift card, but why not wow her with some dazzling jewelry? At Pandora, there’s free shipping on eligible orders and estimated delivery is two-to-four business days, with the option to expedite your order in one-to-two business days. Below, our top picks for spring, from gorgeous bracelets to eye-catching charms.

1. Pandora Moments O Pendant T-bar Necklace

Surprise Mom with a thoughtful gift like this, and she’s sure to be ecstatic. Though this necklace looks gorgeous with a charm, the unique T-bar closure gives it added visual interest that makes it just as lovely a piece without trinkets, too.

[$175; pandora.net]

2. Entwined Infinite Hearts Double Dangle Charm

Hand picking charms shows thoughtfulness and care, and allows you to customize a gift without breaking the bank. For a holiday that’s all about love, our top pick is this sterling silver and 14K rose gold-plated dangle with clear and fancy fairy tale pink cubic zirconia and phlox pink crystal. It pairs wonderfully with any of the Pandora Moments Bracelets or opt for the 14K rose gold-plated Cable Chain Necklace ($185).

[$70; pandora.net]

3. Sparkling Tennis Bracelet

Give your mom, aunt, or dear family friend, a new symbol of everlasting love with this stunning tennis bracelet. The sterling silver bracelet with clear cubic zirconia is as elegant as she is. For fans of pink, we also love the Sparkling Heart Tennis Bracelet ($150), a 14K rose gold-plated unique metal blend, adorned with sparkling orchid pink man-made crystals and a large pink man-made crystal heart in the middle.

[$115; pandora.net]

4. Family Always Encircled Hoop Earrings

If “Family Always” is your motto, say it with a special Mother’s Day gift. Does your mom or wife always sport gorgeous earrings? Add to her collection with these encircled sterling silver hoop earrings with clear cubic zirconia that are equal parts fancy and fun.

[$115; pandora.net]

5. Mom Infinity Pavé Double Dangle Charm

Say “Happy Mother’s Day” with a sparkling reminder of your bond in the form of this lovely double dangle charm. The word “Mom” is written across the bauble, accentuated by cubic zirconia within the letter “o”—which is in the shape of a heart—and a swivel of fancy fairy tale pink cubic zirconia. Complete the gift with the Pandora bracelet or necklace of your choice, or even the Pandora Moments Charm Key Ring ($55).

[$70; pandora.net]

6. Sparkling Heart Solitaire Ring

This beauty from the Pandora Timeless collection is one that’s sure to elicit a gasp from your mother or mother figure upon opening. It’s a sterling silver ring with a clear cubic zirconia heart .

[$80; pandora.net]

7. Pandora Moments Infinity Knot Snake Chain Bracelet

Looking to pick out a few Pandora Moments charms that are personal to your mom? Our vote goes to the Murano Glass Sea Turtle Dangle Charm ($55), and the Dumbbell & Heart Dangle Charm ($40). Be sure to include this snake chain sterling silver bracelet with an infinity clasp, a chic bracelet she’s sure to love.

[$85; pandora.net]

8. Sparkling Triple Halo Hearts Charm

Another gorgeous choice from the Pandora Timeless collection, this sterling silver heart charm with fancy fairy tale pink is a little something for someone who’s given you everything. You may want to buy two or three to have something to delight a few of the women you cherish the most.

[$95; pandora.net]

9. Mom Pavé Heart Ring

This sterling silver ring with clear cubic zirconia showcases the word “Mom” and has a little message on the inside of the band: “Love you forever.” You’ll get major brownie points for this Pandora Moments ring, trust us.

[$65; pandora.net]

