A Golf Shoe Unlike Any Other: We Hit the Links in the Footjoy Fury

If watching reruns of The Masters has you excited to lace ’em up and get out on the greens when all this is over, FootJoy is ready to be your golf outfitter this season.

FootJoy claims to be the most popular shoe and number one glove used by players on the PGA Tour this year, and with big names like Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson in its roster, you can rest assured that FootJoy shoes and gloves are exactly what you need to lower your handicap this year.

We were eager to see what all the FootJoy fuss was about. So we had our good friend and resident golf expert Dale Enos of Hudsonville, Michigan try out the new FootJoy Fury for us. Dale’s been walking the links for more than 40 years, and has played courses all over the US.

What’s The Verdict?

“I’ve been golfing since I was a teenager, so I’ve experienced the many changes and technological improvements made to golf equipment and apparel over the years.

“I’ve always preferred a traditional design when it comes to golf shoes. However, several years ago we started to see more casual designs that were more like a sneaker or tennis shoe. They claimed to be more comfortable than traditional golf shoes. But I never took the casual route when choosing my shoes for the season, believing that the traditional design simply had to perform better than a tennis shoe with rubber spikes.

“But walking 18 gets a lot harder as you get older. So a few years ago I finally gave in and went for a more casual shoe. It was touted for its comfort and performance but, as expected, while the comfort was great the knobby spikes just didn’t get the job done. I’d frequently slip during my swing, especially in damp or wet conditions. So I went back to my old favorites.

“Imagine my surprise this past weekend, when after the course of two days I found the FootJoy Fury to be the perfect combination of comfort, performance, and appearance. I liked the style right out of the box. The white/grey colorway was low-key and not flashy, and the comfort around the yard was immediately obvious. But with golf gear, you can never really tell until you get out there and use it.

“I walked 45 holes of golf over the weekend in wet, spring conditions. The cleat system was outstanding on the wet turf. My swing was solid and sure-footed, particularly on side hill lies. These are definitely the most comfortable golf shoes I’ve ever had. Even after 45 holes over two days my feet stayed completely dry and felt great. A little soap and water, and the Fury’s look brand new. I can’t wait to get back out there next weekend.”

Comfort and Performance

So there you have it. To be clear, Dale’s not a paid endorser or even a pro golfer (as much as he’d like to be!). He’s just a guy who loves golf and plays it a whole lot, so he recognizes quality gear when he sees it. And this new line of casual, athletic, and comfortable golf shoes from FootJoy fit the bill. If paid endorsements from pros don’t sell you on athletic gear, perhaps the testimony of a regular guy will.

If you’re looking for a more comfortable golf shoe, check out the new Fury from FootJoy ($170). They come in four colors, including the white/grey Dale got as well as navy/white, pure black, and solid grey. Sizes range from 7 up to 14, and—here’s our favorite part—you can choose your width from Narrow to Extra Wide. Order today and use the code FJFREE, and you can get free shipping on any order.

From gloves to shoes to shirts and pants, FootJoy’s line of athletic and comfortable golf gear and apparel is just the thing you need after watching Tiger and Phil fight off the competition at Augusta National this weekend. Maybe you can start your own “tradition unlike any other.”

