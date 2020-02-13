A New Bed for Valentine’s Day? This Wayfair Mattress Sale Is Undeniable

Ortiz Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress GET IT!

This deal is unbeatable. Topped with gel-infused memory foam, this mattress dissipates body heat while conforming to your weight and position. Open-cell ventilated memory foam relieves pressure points, reduces bounce between two sleepers, and delivers relief from the aches and pains of traditional mattresses. 3,100 reviewers can’t be wrong. This collection is CertiPUR-US certified.

Get It: Save 55% on the Ortiz Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress ($259; was $581) at Wayfair

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!