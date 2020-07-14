A Tory Burch Face Mask Is Perfect For The Women In Your Life

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For the time being, we still need to wear face masks when we go outside. That’s just the way of the world now. But you may already have plenty in your stockpile. Maybe you wanna help the special lady out in your life with a more feminine friendly mask. Luckily, the Printed Face Mask 5 Pack from Tory Burch is here to help.

There are two things that help make the Printed Face Mask 5 Pack from Tory Burch so perfect for women. One is that they are incredibly lightweight thanks to the polyester design. This isn’t going to weight them down. In the summer heat, no one wants to deal with too much weight.

Even better is that for the summer, the Printed Face Mask 5 Pack will help keep her cool. This material wicks away moisture and when that moisture wicks away, it will leave her with a nice breezy sensation. And this summer, she is absolutely going to sweat. But not because of the mask.

Another element that makes the Printed Face Mask 5 Pack so great for women is the designs. Each of these designs is unique as compared to the others that you see around every day. There’s a lighter, more female-centric design to these masks that your lady friend will much appreciate.

Picking up this Printed Face Mask 5 Pack won’t just help out your lady, but it will help out others. $10 of every purchase of this set will be split among two charities. One is the International Medic Corps to help stop the spread of COVID. The other is the Tory Burch Foundation with the aim to empower women.

Getting some protection during the pandemic and helping out others while you do so is a pretty good deal. So you should pick up the Printed Face Mask 5 Pack from Tory Burch today to do your part. At this price, you can’t afford not to do so.

Get It: Pick up the Printed Face Mask 5 Pack ($35) at Tory Burch

