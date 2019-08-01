This Top-Rated Convertible Laptop Is on Sale for Under $250

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you’re a laptop devotee but want the portability and ease of a tablet, we found a great option that marries the best of both. Say hello to the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 Convertible Laptop.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 Convertible Laptop is quite the package. Clearly, this was made with the tablet use in mind but it also looks like a gorgeously-designed laptop as well.

As one would hope for with the laptop/tablet mix, the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 Convertible Laptop is powerful and easy to use. Booting it up will take seconds and it can keep running for up to 8 hours on a full charge. In laptop or tablet mode, any apps downloaded from the Google Play store will be easy to use thanks to the hybrid’s intuitive design. The 32GB hard drive ensures that running out of space is never a point of concern. A camera is also built-in for video calls, meetings, and photos. Not only does it take HD-worthy pictures and videos, but pictures will come out in stunning HDR quality.

It will automatically update itself and will back its memory up to make sure peace of mind is kept at all times. And if this laptop is going to be a gift for kids, it comes with Family Link which allows set usage time and set parental guides for which apps or websites can be used. It can even be used to lock the device remotely if the need should arise.

This laptop on its own is quite the steal. Made to be affordable but also be dependable, this was made for people to buy with ease. But with the price found currently at Walmart, there’s no reason to not grab it.

Get It: Pick Up the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 Convertible Laptop ($229; was $299) at Walmart.

