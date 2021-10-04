Act Fast – Beats Pros Studio 3 and iPad Airs Are on Sale at Black Friday Prices on Amazon Today

2020 Apple iPad Air GET IT!

Now is the right time for you to get a brand new iPad. Especially one as lightweight as this one, making it easier to bring around with you to keep you entertained all day long. With that eyeball melting screen delivering some of the clearest imagery around and that fast internal processor, you won’t have any issues with this in your life. At this price, it can’t be beaten.

Get It: Pick up the 2020 Apple iPad Air ($539; was $599) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!