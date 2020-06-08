Act Like A Genius and Upgrade To A Smart Wallet From Eskter

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In today’s world, most aspects of life are handled through your phone. But sometimes, you need a credit card or cash in hand. That’s why it’s good to have a wallet. And if you want to get a new wallet, you should pick up this Parliament Wallet from Ekster.

What’s great about the Parliament Wallet is that it is a smart wallet. This means that it is a lot easier to bring with you when you leave the house. It’s slim and it makes getting to your cards and money a lot easier.

If you want to bring cash around with you, the Parliament Wallet has a strap on the inside that you can put the cash in. That saves a little bit of space for yourself. And then if you want your cards, that’s where the smart wallet aspect comes in.

The Parliament Wallet comes with a built-in aluminum cardholder. It can hold up to 6 cards, but it would be best to only store 4 in there. To access the cards, all you need to do is hit a little button on the bottom of the wallet. Then, the cardholder pops out for easy access.

Another added benefit you get with the Parliament Wallet is that it looks damn good to boot. The shift to a smarter, more compact wallet didn’t hinder its aesthetic pleasures. Made from premium top grade leather, this will go perfectly with any outfit you can throw at it.

If you want to throw down a little more money, you can pick up a tracker card. This little accessory goes inside the Parliament Wallet so you can track it. There’s no need to worry about losing it. It makes keeping things physical a lot easier on your mind.

To pick up the Parliament Wallet is to add plenty of convenience to your life. You save space in your pockets and you can access your cards at the press of a button. That supple leather looks good in your hands too. With or without the tracker card, this will make for a great purchase.

Get It: Pick up the Parliament Wallet ($89) at Ekster

