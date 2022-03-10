In 1986, a legend was born: Acura, the high-end car brand attached to Honda, launched in the U.S., and among its lineup was a sporty compact called the Integra. Over a U.S. production run that stretched from the mid-’80s until 2006, the Integra established itself as an auto enthusiast icon thanks to its impressive blend of performance and a premium feel (while still remaining somewhat affordable). Now, the beloved model is returning to the States: Today, the 2023 Acura Integra was officially revealed. With a sticker price starting around $30,000 and a drivetrain shared with its high-performance cousin, the Honda Civic Si, the new Integra is designed to fill big shoes.

“The 2023 Acura Integra is serving the same role in the lineup as the original model that helped launch the brand three decades ago by bringing in the next generation of driving enthusiast,” Emile Korkor, Acura’s assistant vice president of national sales, said in a press release.

This is a performance car, so let’s start with what’s under the hood. The 2023 Acura Integra is powered by a turbocharged VTEC four-cylinder, the same power plant used in the Honda Civic Si. This mill puts out 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque, and you can pair it with either a CVT automatic transmission or a six-speed manual if you prefer to row your own gears. If you do opt for the manual, the car will also get a limited-slip differential for extra grip in the corners. Compared with the Civic, the Integra gets a “coil type” exhaust for a deeper exhaust note, and it comes with an adjustable suspension system (more on that below).

Like most higher-end vehicles today, the Integra will come with plenty of driving tech to wring as much performance as possible out of its mechanicals. It’s equipped with three driving modes (Comfort, Normal, and Sport) to tailor the car’s power output, steering feel, and throttle response to different scenarios on the road. Acura also equipped the car with an Active Damper System that tweaks the suspension based on the selected drive mode—softer for Comfort, or firmer for Sport. Dropping kids off at soccer practice? You can keep the ride placid on the way there, and then switch the car into Sport and carve up some back roads on the way home.

For even more customization, buyers can opt for the A-Spec Integra with the Technology Package, which adds a fourth drive mode (called Individual) that allows you to customize the car’s input and output settings exactly how you want them.

Although some enthusiasts are lamenting the loss of the dual-clutch automatic transmission found on the outgoing Acura ILX, the new transmission offerings should keep most drivers happy. The CVT features Step Shift programming, which simulates the gear changes of a traditional automatic for a sportier feel and sound while driving, and it comes with paddle shifters, so you can control the gear ratios and (simulated) shift points yourself.

But if an authentic car-driver connection is what you’re after, opt for the six-speed manual. It has a short-throw design and close gear ratios to encourage quick, snappy shifts, and it’s also equipped with automatic rev matching to make downshifting easier.

On the inside, the 2023 Integra serves up plenty of creature comforts. Heated front seats and synthetic leather upholstery are standard, as is a 10.2-inch digital gauge display, Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, USB-C charging ports, and an eight-speaker audio system.

Need more tech? Check the box for the Technology Package, which adds in a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a heads-up display. Other available upgrades include wireless smart phone charging, Amazon Alexa integration, and a 16-speaker audio system.

The legend lives on—and pretty soon, you’ll be able to put one of these cars in your garage. Starting today, you can reserve a 2023 Acura Integra at dealers across the country.

