Clemente Fire Table GET IT!

This is a sleek but very elegant fire pit. Made out of concrete, this will add a real old school but classy feel to your backyard. It’s not overdone but still high end. It will make the fire pit hangouts all the homier.

Get It: Pick up the Clemente Fire Table ($2,639; was $3,299) at Frontgate

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!