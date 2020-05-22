Add One Of These Fire Pits To Your Backyard Today

Cypris Custom Gas Fire TableGET IT!
Who wants to deal with lighting bundles of wood when they’re trying to hang out? Make the hangouts a lot easier with this gas-fueled fire pit that also doubles as a table. You and friends can hang out around the pit that adds plenty of class to your yard. It’s designed in such a way that you wouldn’t even know it’s a fire pit if it wasn’t lit up.
Get It: Pick up the Cypris Custom Gas Fire Table ($2,799; was $3,499) at Frontgate
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top