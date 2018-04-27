I waited outside an industrial container squat in the middle of a parking lot in Brooklyn, fog creeping in over the East River, the Manhattan Bridge looming directly overhead. It was a fitting landscape: I was waiting to test Adidas’ newest running shoe, inspired by New York City and the people who run it: Speedfactory AM4NYC. It’s the Big Apple’s iteration of the AM4 (“Adidas Made For”) family.

This line of specialized shoes for urban spaces is Adidas’ next step toward personalized footwear.

Here’s everything you need to know about the AM4NYC, the AM4 franchise, and the future of footwear, according to Adidas.