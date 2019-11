1. Adjustable Bag A10 by Piorama Get It

If you always return with more stuff, this duffel is a lifesaver. Adjust the toggling cords to double the size, from a 31-liter carry-on to an Army-style 62-liter tube. Then pick a carry option—handles, backpack, or shoulder sling.

[$149; piorama.co]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!