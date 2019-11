3. Tetrad 60 by Gregory Get It

The Tetrad lets you haul a big load comfortably with a wishbone-shaped alloy frame and an adjustable harness, plus handles for easily tossing it into overhead bins. Zip off the smaller pack for beach or museum runs, or your commute.

[$220; gregorypacks.com]

