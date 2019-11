4. Cross-Trek 2 by Granite Gear Get It

Zipped together, this 28-liter backpack and 46-liter roller bag hold a checked bag’s worth of gear. Break them apart and you can wear the smaller bag backpack-style to your seat and chuck the roller in the overhead bin.

[$210; granitegear.com]

