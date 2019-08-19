Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Tired of buying air freshener after air freshener, only to have it stop working within days or fill your room with an overpowering, chemical-laden fragrance?

The Aera Smart Diffuser is a high tech upgrade from low tech, low-quality air fresheners. Unlike many air fresheners, it doesn’t leave an overpowering scent—rather, it’s designed to release ultra-tiny molecules in the air, so it can make a room smell fresh faster and longer. It’s this design that makes it hypoallergenic, so it is safe for family, friends, and pets. Its no-fade fragrance is so long-lasting, that it’s designed to keep going for more than 800 hours.

The Aera Smart Diffuser can be controlled from afar when it is hooked up to the WiFi, so you can make your space smell more inviting before even stepping foot in it (or without having to light a candle). Adjust the strength of the scent, monitor the life of the fragrance, and schedule times throughout the day for it to turn on or off. It can also be connected to Alexa so it can work with vocal commands, making it super easy to use.

Each scent is made from 100% ethically and sustainably-sourced fragrances and essential oils. They’re also designed by master perfumers, so it’ll smell sophisticated and delicious. Check out Support Breathe, Indigo, Odyssey, and Sandalwood amongst others.

We’re not the only ones that fell in love with the smart diffuser. Over 400 customer reviews have given this item 5 stars out of 5. Those who buy it, love it. Many rave that this gives just enough scent without being too overpowering, while others love that it’s hypoallergenic and that it’s great for keeping dog odor at bay. Check it out today!

Get It: Pick up the Aera Smart Diffuser (starting at $150) at Aera For Home.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.