The ranks of air-cooled Porsches in Los Angeles swelled noticeably in the week leading up to Luftgekühlt this year, as enthusiasts from all across the country converged on San Pedro for an eighth outing of the exclusive automotive gathering. In reality, though, the festivities began much earlier with events lined up across town including the Petersen Automotive Museum’s “Air Meets Coffee” celebration of the RS, a Porsche-themed “Rise and Shine” at Race Service, a revived “LAG” at AutoKennel, and more.

Initially founded by Porsche factory driver Patrick Long and creative director Howie Idelson, Luftgekühlt originated in 2014 as a more modest celebration of early Porsches in the parking lot of Deus Ex Machina in Venice, CA. Luftgekühlt literally translates from German to English as “luft” for air and “gekuhlt” for cooled, and signifies Porsche’s decision—some might call it stubborn—not to use liquid coolant in flat four and flat six engines until the Boxster and 996-generation 911 debuted in the late-1990s.

Luft, as Porschephiles say, serves as something of a barometer for the Porsche community—increasingly catering to the social media age with past years’ photogenic locations including the Universal Studios Backlot and the Indianapolis Bottleworks District. Still, the event itself remains a park-and-show meet, even as the actual attendance trends towards the growing aftermarket Porsche modification community.

This year, Luftgekühlt returned to Brouwerij West, a brewery and event space quite close to the Vincent Thomas Bridge used for the final jump scene in the Nicolas Cage remake of Gone in 60 Seconds. But Memphis Raines’ finicky underworld employer played by Christopher Eccleston would surely disapprove of all the modified Porsches on display this time around, as the assemblage continues to expand far beyond staid lines of pristine, highly original cars.