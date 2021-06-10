If your ideal backcountry experience involves hot showers, meals made on a real stove, and all your favorite toys and gear, the new Airstream Interstate 24X camper van is definitely worth a look. With its premium finishes and long list of features, the Interstate brings a level of luxury and capability that’s lightyears beyond your average car camping setup (unsurprisingly, it also comes with a hefty price tag to match).

The Airstream Interstate 24X is a Class B motorhome based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van—a familiar site at campsites around the country. Mechanically, it’s designed to ferry you and your gear over rough roads with confidence. It’s powered by a V6 turbodiesel engine that puts out 188 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, and it’s equipped with a 4×4 drivetrain and all-terrain tires for maximum grip in the dirt. It can also tow up to 5,000 pounds—enough to haul a small boat or a second camper, if you want—and its air-ride suspension will automatically level the van once you reach your campsite. Impressive, sure, but the real luxury becomes apparent when you set up camp.

Once you decide on a place to park for the night, the Interstate unfolds into the camping equivalent of a five-star hotel. It’s equipped with nearly every amenity you could ask for, including a furnace, hot water system, air conditioning, wet bath, and a kitchen with a sink, fridge and freezer, two-burner stovetop, and a microwave. The rear seating area features marine-grade fabric cushions with enough space for six people, and it converts into either two twin-size beds or one large bed. Two 100Ah batteries and a built-in solar panel system power all the electronics, but there’s a 2.5kW generator if the sun isn’t shining. And with the van’s Bluetooth stereo and 5G-compatible cellular antenna, you can venture far off the grid without, you know, actually going off the grid.

The Interstate’s interior is designed for maximum storage and versatility. It comes with a unique modular table that can be used as the main table in the seating area, up front by the driver’s seat as a small desk, or even outside near the entry door. You can move cushions around to make space, store gear in compartments below the rear benches or in storage shelves above them, and the whole van is studded with L-Track, so you can bolt in attachments to hang or strap in bikes, climbing ropes—nearly anything you want.

Do you need all that to have a good time camping? Of course not. But if you’re in the market for a top-spec hauler to get you and all your stuff into the wilderness, the Interstate makes a compelling pick.

[$213,850; airstream.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!