Aside from a jackhammer digging into concrete, no device threatens a good night’s sleep more than your smartphone. But unlike a jackhammer, almost everyone has a phone at their bedside. One study of phone use and sleep found that nearly 70 percent of participants used their device in bed at night. That shouldn’t come as a surprise—we spend our days tethered to our devices—but the effects of that phone use might.

Bedtime smartphone use interrupts your sleep cycle in a few key ways. First, the blue light emitted from the screen suppresses melatonin (the primary hormone that controls your sleep cycle), which can prevent you from achieving restful REM sleep. Additionally, the tiny hits of dopamine you get from scrolling social media prevent the brain from fully winding down, further affecting the quality of your rest. And when your sleep cycle gets out of whack, it can have wide ranging negative effects, including on seemingly unrelated things like your metabolism.

One way to cut down on your bedtime phone use and improve your sleep: Get an alarm clock. That way, you can wake up on time without keeping your phone by your bed (and avoid the temptation to scroll before you sleep). It’s time to take the phone out of your sleep routine, and we have a few alarm clock recommendations to get you started.

Newgate Cyborg Alarm Clock

With its simple design and enhanced features, the Cyborg is a great addition to any bedroom. This silver-and-black clock has an LED screen (with a useful night mode setting) that shows the time and temperature.

[$35; burkedecor.com]

Hatch Restore

The Hatch Restore is designed to wake you up and help you fall asleep. Equipped with an intuitive light display and a sound machine function to gently wake you up, the clock can be programmed to fit your own sleep routine and adapt to your schedule. Each one also comes with a free trial of Hatch Premium, which gives you access to exclusive content like guided meditations and soundscapes—all developed to ensure a good night’s rest.

[$130; hatch.co]

PureGuardian Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser and Clock

The PureGuardian is a part clock, part essential oil diffuser that makes winding down easy. Set the timer for anywhere from 30 to 180 minutes, and the diffuser will release a soothing mist at bedtime that helps you relax into a peaceful slumber. In the morning, it’ll wake you up with a gentle alarm and another round of aromatherapy.

[$50; guardiantechnologies.com]

Cloudnola Alarm Clock

This classic design gets the job done. Highly functional and delightfully analog, this battery-powered clock features a basic alarm (set with a hidden knob on the back), but it also boasts modern features like a snooze function and a night light.

[$30; store.moma.org]

Tivoli Model 3 Clock Radio Speaker

Wake up to the sound of your favorite local radio station with the Model 3 from Tivoli. Along with its radio functions, this handsome clock radio also is also Bluetooth-ready, so it can double as a speaker during the day.

[$299; uncrate.com]

Casper Glow Light

The Casper Glow Light’s non-intrusive design makes it a seamless addition to any home. Its warm light is easily adjustable via a companion app—perfect for bedtime reading—and it also features an automatic dimming function to ease you into a peaceful sleep. If you’re sick of noisy alarms, you can set the Glow Light to turn on in the morning and wake you up.

[$129; casper.com]

5 Benefits of Sleeping Naked Boost your love life, get better sleep, and burn more calories by snoozing in the nude. Yes, really. Read article

Georg Jensen HK Clock With Alarm

Inspired by a classic Scandinavian design, this sleek, minimalist stainless steel clock will look great on any nightstand.

[$109; georgejensen.com]

Alume Cube Clock

This compact alarm clock can be activated with a simple tap or snap of your fingers to display the time, date, and temperature. Plus, the LED display is equipped with an automatic dimmer to prevent distractions as you doze off.

[$48; burkedecor.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!