When it comes to camper vans, there are many variables that outfitters take into consideration when shopping around. Take interior square footage, off-road capabilities, customization options, and, the biggie: mpg. Whether it’s a camping trip or a cross-country journey, the idea of burning endless gallons of fuel doesn’t always sit well with outdoor enthusiasts who keep emissions and the environment front of mind.

Enter Ford, offering the eco-conscious, outdoorsy buyer a zero-emissions solution. The motor giant has just announced what will surely change the game in the commercial cargo van segment.

Slated to be released for the 2022 model year in the U.S. and Canada, the new all-electric model of the best-selling cargo van in the world should wonderfully suit companies hoping to completely electrify their cargo fleets (not to mention camper van outfitters aiming to attend the same party).

While details are still sparse—no announcement on the range of the batteries, nor the MSRP—Ford did say that the new 2022 Transit EVs will have a multiple configuration options to choose from, including three roof heights (and three body lengths), along with cargo van, cutaway, and chassis cab options.

Built in the U.S., Ford also touts that its all-new line EV Transits will boast a suite of smart capabilities including 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot (with connectivity for up to 10 devices), Ford Data Services tools (e.g., live map GPS tracking, geofencing and vehicle diagnostics), driver-assist tech, as well as connectivity to Ford’s initiative for a massive network of charging stations.

And while the announcement of Ford’s all-electric Mustang Mach-E might blow most people’s hair back a bit more, the Transit EV will certainly make a huge mark on the commercial fleet market, and most likely have its own special place in the hearts of the slower-moving, stargazing folks oriented to the outdoors.

