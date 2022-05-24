On the highway, the GV60 comfortably cruises with a smooth, supple ride, thanks in part to ‘road preview,’ which uses a camera-based system to spot bumps in the road ahead and prepare the suspension. The experience is further enhanced with the suite of Genesis’ driving aides, including adaptive cruise control and lane assist, which are some of the best on the market and take much of the pain out of rush-hour traffic.

A Look Inside

The cabin of the GV60 is stylish and serene. Though uncluttered, it’s not overly minimalist like some other electrics. This feels like you’re driving a car and not just riding on an iPod (let’s pretend they’re still making those).

Of course, this being 2022, cars still need a ginormous screen, and the GV60 deploys a honking piece of glass that features a duo of 12.3-inch displays, one for instrumentation and another to control the car’s systems, media, and navigation.

Then there’s the crystal sphere. Sure, it’s totally superfluous, but when we first saw a version of it in the Genesis X Concept, our jaw dropped. While the car is switched off, the sphere emits an ambient light. When it’s time to drive, the sphere flips over revealing a shift-by-wire dial. This is one instance where automotive whimsy actually made it to production and we can’t help but applaud!

Other features in the GV60 include a drawer-style glovebox, a fixed panoramic roof and an ample 25 cubic square feet of cargo space. Plus, the 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system deploys active noise cancellation to keep the road noise at bay, even when you don’t have the music cranked.

A Car That Sees You

The GV60 marks a total paradigm shift. One no longer needs a key to open the doors or even drive the car. With a couple of quick scans (face and finger), you become the key. Once paired with a human, a near-infrared camera on the driver-side door pillar will unlock the door and a fingerprint scanner on the center console will allow said human to switch the GV60 on and drive off into the sunset.