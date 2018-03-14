All the Gear You Need to Crush a Spartan Ultra in Iceland

Men’s Fitness executive editor Zack Zeigler set out on quite an ambitious goal: Crush over 30 miles in 24 hours at the Iceland Ultra in Hveragerði, Iceland.

Needless to say he was up against rugged terrain, unforgiving weather (think: slushy wintry mix), and only a few hours of daylight.

He suited up in some of the toughest gear around to tackle the 60+ obstacles…and avoid freezing to death. Check out the essentials, then head to the Challenge Accepted Spartan Race Hub to watch Zack in action in Iceland (and during his other two Spartan races in Lake Tahoe and Greece).