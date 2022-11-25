Best All-Terrain E-bikes to Conquer Dirt, Snow or Mud

2. Rad Power 6 Plus Get it

The Rad Power 6 Plus give you the ruggedness you need to conquer off-road situations, but delivers it in a more refined package that’s equally at home on slushy city streets. It pairs a 750-watt brushless geared motor in the hub with a 672-watt/hour battery that’s good for up to 45 miles in range. The 7-speed drivetrain spins fatty 26″x4″ tires that come with a puncture-resistant liner and are shielded by full-coverage fenders front and rear. You also get hydraulic disc brakes all around, a 60mm travel front fork with a lock-out feature, and an integrated front LED headlight and rear tail/brake light. The backlit LCD shows charge, speed, mileage, one of five pedal assist levels, a clock, and more.

[$1,499; radpowerbikes.com]

