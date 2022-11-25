Best All-Terrain E-bikes to Conquer Dirt, Snow or Mud

3. Engwe Engine Pro Get it

For true off-road comfort, it helps to have a full-suspension machine like the Engwe Engine Pro. It combines a lockable front spring shock with a rear hydraulic unit that combines with the compact but wide 20″x4″ tires (shod on durable aluminum spoked wheels) to give you a smooth ride no matter the terrain. The thick aluminum frame also folds in half (along with a folding portion at the stem) to make for a super-compact AT e-bike you can easily toss in your trunk, SUV cargo area, or pickup bed. That small package is powered by a 1,000-watt motor for up to 75 miles of range and a top speed of 24 mph. The color LCD control panel offers all the usual data plus shows you which of the five levels of assist you’re in. You also get a throttle to accelerate when feeling too lazy to pedal.

[$1,450; engwe-bikes.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!