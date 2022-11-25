Best All-Terrain E-bikes to Conquer Dirt, Snow or Mud

4. Juiced Bikes RipCurrent S Get it

The Juiced RipCurrent S adventure e-bike is no joke with a powerful 1,000-watt hub motor and 52-volt battery that will propel the burly bicycle up to 28 mph and over 70 miles of range. It comes with an advanced cadence sensor that constantly checks your pedaling with over 100 signals per revolution of the cranks, giving you a level of sensitivity that gets rid of the jerky lag that can come with other pedal-assist e-bikes. In addition, a torque sensor monitors pedal force 1,000 times a second to impart a smooth, powerful input informed by your applied force. The LCD screen goes beyond most other brands and gives you the power to configure what you see, from the five drive modes (which includes Eco, Sport, and Race); speed; mileage; battery level; and more. It all rides on knobby fat tires 26″x4″ in size that are stopped by hydraulic brakes and shrouded by front and back fenders, along with a rear rack.

[$2,499; juicedbikes.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!