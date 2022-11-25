Best All-Terrain E-bikes to Conquer Dirt, Snow or Mud

5. Lectric XP 2.0 Get it

Don’t let the pint-sized appearance and bargain-level price tag of the Lectric XP 2.0 fool you into thinking it’s not a competent off- and on-road beast. It comes with a powerful 850-watt hub motor mated to a 48-volt battery (with regular or long-range options) that can get you up to 65 miles of range. A twist throttle or pedal-assist gets you going up to 28 mph and there are five power modes to choose from through the 7-speed drivetrain. Off-road comfort comes with the oil-filled 40mm front shock and the 20″x3″ tires, plus you can choose an optional plush saddle and suspension seat post to dial up the shock absorption. The best part of the Lectric package, though, is you can quickly and easily fold it up to stow it in a vehicle, boat, or plane to maximize your access to all-terrain cycling fun and adventure.

[$1,099; lectricebikes.com]

