Best All-Terrain E-bikes to Conquer Dirt, Snow or Mud

6. M2S Bikes All Terrain Scout Get it

One of the main attributes of the Mountains-to-Sea Scout is the step-through frame design, which makes it very easy to mount for adventurers of all shapes and sizes. But that’s not the only reason to choose the Scout; it also has a strong 750-watt hub motor, 8-speed Shimano drivetrain, removable battery with USB port for charging digital devices and another USB aux port, and a full color display to easily select from the nine drive modes. Power gets put down with 20″x4″ Kenda knobbies and uses a front air shock that’s lockable to absorb bumps on trails—an optional, high-quality Cane Creek suspension seat post is also available to up the comfort. Hydraulic disc brakes make sure you’ll be able to stop securely in any conditions, and a front and rear rack are included for extra utility out of the box.

[$2,199; shop.m2sbikes.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!