Cooking in the great outdoors can vary from a dehydrated bag while in a high-altitude bivy, to a glamping-style, tailgate situation, decked out with wood-burning slow cookers and the works. However, somewhere in the middle is where most of us do our outdoor meal production: on an improvised surface during self-propelled backcountry trip, a rustic car-camping picnic table, or an impromptu trailhead “end of an adventure” setup (where, by snack, we mean a dripping, greasy, delicious grilled cheese).

The rule of thumb for the best camp cooking gear ideal for these great outdoor spaces is lightweight, easy to use, simple to store, and above all, durable. When you carry your cooking kit on your back, or even in a tupperware in the back of your truck, it’s critical to have key items and accessories you can count on. Here are all the camp kitchen gear essentials you need to cook effectively and live well outside.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!