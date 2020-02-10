Camp Chef Rainier 2X Two Burner Grill & Stove Combo GET IT

Now for the hot stuff, the stoves. For years Camp Chef’s Rainier two-burner stove has been “a go-to” stove for many a car camper. It was hard to see how they could make it better, but they did. The new Rainier 2X is a slicker, lighter weight, and puts out more heat with one 8,000 BTU tube burner and one 10,000 BTU burner. It packs up neatly and comes in an easy-carrying case. It is the perfect stove for any car camping or basecamp adventures.

[$165, campchef.com]

