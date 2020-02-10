GSI Outdoors Halulite 3 pc Ring Cutlery GET IT

It makes a difference if you eat with plastic or metal cutlery. Besides the oral satisfaction factor, plastic tends to break and become waste. Made with ultra-light alloy (hard anodized aluminum), GSI Outdoors’ Halulite 3 pc Ring Cutlery set features a spoon, fork, knife and lanyard weighing in at 1.6 ounces. Spend a little bit more and have a longer lasting set that will ultimately make everything you cook taste that much better.

[$17, gsioutdoors.com]

