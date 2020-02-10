Jetboil Genesis Basecamp system GET IT

When space and weight are a real concern, but you want to bring more than one stove, you absolutely need the Jetboil Genesis. Compact, simple and durable, the Genesis folds into itself for quick storage. There are no extra pieces that you could potentially lose, and it easily hooks up to other Jetlink-compatible stoves or a Luna satellite burner in the Jetboil system, which lets you create a full range for more efficient cooking.

[$379, jetboil.johnsonoutdoors.com]

