MSR Fusion Ceramic 2-Pot set GET IT

MSR’s new non-stick ceramics line is the crème de la crème of backcountry cookware. Utilizing a durable Fusion ceramic coating, these pots are safe to use with metal utensils and safe at high temps not breaking down at heat as high at 850 degrees. They come in various sizes from standard pots, to small “trail size,” to a 8.5-inch skillet.

[$79, msrgear.com]

