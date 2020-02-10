Opinel Nomad Cooking Kit GET IT

The Opinel Nomad Cooking Kit is a great addition to the above set. If you have ever had to share one knife, you know how time consuming that cooking prep can be. All of the Opinel tools fold in half to save space. They come in a set of three, one No. 12 serrated knife, No. 10 corkscrew knife and a No. 6 pocket peeler. Also inside the kit is an 8-by-5-inch beechwood cutting board and a 16-inch by 16-inch microfiber cleaning cloth, which is beyond useful for cleaning.

[$85, opinel-usa.com]

