Primus Campfire Prep Set

Kits are great for staying organized and keeping track of gear. Primus’s Campfire Prep Set is a perfect roll-up that houses three handy wooden utensils, a chopping knife and space for more tools. The wood utensils are always a better option than metal, which can damage some non-stick cookware and often-brittle plastic. Hang up the poly-cotton case or use it as a solid prepping surface.

[$59, primus.us]

