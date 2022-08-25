All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

10. Leatherman Signal MultitoolGet it
A trusty multitool should be one of the first things that goes into your hurricane preparedness kit, but don’t cheap out on a flimsy one from Amazon. Go for a legendary brand like Leatherman. The Signal is a great all-around multitool to keep close during an emergency with features like a fire-starting ferro rod, hammer, whistle, and bit driver. It has 19 tools total, all contained within a 4.5-inch footprint. Some tools, like the blade, can be opened with one hand, and a few are accessible while the multitool is folded up. Go for one in bright colors like Aqua, Cobalt, or Crimson that’s easy to spot.
[$130; leatherman.com]
