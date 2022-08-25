All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

11. DeWalt 60V MAX 18-inch Brushless Cordless ChainsawGet it
Electric, cordless chainsaws were a joke for quite a while, regulated to light trimming and maybe cutting down a small tree or sapling. But the newest crop with brushless motors, like this powerful DeWalt 18-inch saw are real-deal tree slayers that can keep up with most mid-range gas saws, without the noise, maintenance, or need for dino juice. Paired with a powerful solar generator like the Jackery, this saw puts out 2.85 horsepower (which is close to the compact high-performance Stihl MS 250 gas saw with 3 hp) and can provide up to 2.5 times the torque than a similar sized gas chainsaw thanks to its efficient brushless motor.
[$399; dewalt.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top