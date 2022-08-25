All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

12. Uncharted Seventy2 Survival SystemGet it
If you want a comprehensive survival kit, but don’t want to assemble it, pick up the Uncharted Seventy2 system. This kit was assembled using the knowledge that 95 percent of all emergencies are resolved in 72 hours, but leaning on the fact that those first 72 hours are the most important. All of the items—survival tent, stormproof matches, chem lights, shovel, duct tape, sunscreen, face mask, first-aid kit, paracord, gloves, goggles—fit into a canvas insert that has clear, concise emergency instructions. That insert then slides into a waterproof backpack that can also be used as a flotation device.
$399
