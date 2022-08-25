All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

13. Adventure Medical Kit Ultralight/Watertight .7 Medical KitGet it
For short excursions into town or out on the road after a hurricane, it’s good to pack a small first-aid kit. Adventure Medical Kit only weighs 5.8 ounces and has two layers of waterproof protection to keep all the supplies high and dry. It has enough essentials for one or two people traveling for up to four days. Items include bandages and dressings, nitrile gloves, duct tape, safety pins, tick tweezers, and medications like acetaminophen and antihistamine, along with wound care essentials like alcohol swabs and antibiotic ointment.
[$30; adventuremedicalkits.com]
