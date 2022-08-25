All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

14. DrySee Waterproof DressingGet it
Throw some DrySee bandages in with your regular first aid kit so you’ll always have a way to cover wounds or stop bleeding cuts when dealing with a wet or moist environment, like those that can occur during and after a hurricane. The special waterproof adhesive bandages include an outer ring of gauze that will change from white to blue when it gets wet, allowing you to see if your wound has been compromised by liquid. Plus, the center gauze square will change color to indicate when the dressing needs changing. The bandage is also breathable and strong enough to stay on during a shower or immersion in water.
[From $20; drysee.com]
