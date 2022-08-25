All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

15. LifeStraw Peak Series StrawGet it
Clean water supplies are often hard to find after a hurricane, so it’s always a good idea to have some type of water filtration product with you, like the superb LifeStraw Peak Series Straw. The slim straw is only 7 inches long and weighs 2.3 ounces, making it a no-brainer as water safety insurance to keep in your preparedness kit or in the glove box of your car. All you have to do is stick it in a water source—river, lake, or stream—and suck in the h2O. The advanced microfilter protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and more, and lasts up to 4,000 liters of water, or long enough to keep one person hydrated for 5 years.
[$20; lifestraw.com]
