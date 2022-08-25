All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

16. MSR Guardian Gravity PurifierGet it
For more advanced water filtration that will serve multiple people, add the Guardian Gravity Purifier to your hurricane prep pile. Originally designed for the military, this water purification system is hands-off—just fill the 10-liter reservoir from a nearby water source, hang it 6-feet high, attach the hose and filter, then fill (1 liter in two minutes) your desired water container with clean, pure water. The filter uses activated charcoal for better-tasting water and hollow fibers to filter out even tiny viruses. It meets the NSF protocol P248 military testing standard for removing viruses (99.99%), bacteria (99.9999%), protozoa (99.9%), and sediment and microplastic. Cleaning out sediment and debris is easy with the easy-to-operate purge hose.
[$270; msrgear.com]
