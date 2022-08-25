All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

17. YETI Panga Waterproof DuffelGet it
Now that you’ve gathered all of this important gear, what are you going to store it in? Splurge for the Yeti Panga. This burly bag is not only waterproof for up to 30 minutes in 1 meter of water, but it’s over-engineered to stand up to the rigors of life after a hurricane: sturdy EVA molded bottom, high-density nylon shell, big waterproof zipper, tough hardware, and reinforced webbing, along with zippered mesh pockets inside to keep small stuff organized and backpack-style straps for hauling your emergency gear wherever you need to take it.
[From $300; yeti.com]
