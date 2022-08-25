All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

2. Infinity X1 Hybrid Power Flashlight 5000 LumenGet it
The mighty Maglite was the big flashlight to have back in the day but now, with new LED technology, there are plenty of other options, like the Infinity X1. Not only is it big and bright, with a 5,000-lumen output on high, it’s made of strong, aircraft-grade aluminum and comes with a hybrid power option. You can use either standard AA batteries, or swap the battery carrier out for a rechargeable core that also works as a power bank for charging small digital devices.
[$89; infinityx1.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top