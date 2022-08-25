Gear

All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

Small but bright portable LED lanterns like the LunimAid are essential during power outages.
3. LuminAid Packlite Titan 2-in-1 Power Lantern

Having a few small portable LED lanterns around cuts the need for dangerous candles scattered around the house. LuminAid’s pack up flat, are powered by solar, and can also be used as a power bank. The Titan pops open quickly to its full height with a quick twist and can pump out 300 lumens for 100 hours, giving you loads of light time. It also has a red light function so you can preserve night vision when required.

