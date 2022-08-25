All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

4. Acebeam X50 2.0 PD Power Bank Flashlight Get it

If a hurricane hits your home at night, it’s essential to have an extremely bright light that can help you navigate fallen trees, downed power lines, or other hidden hazards laying in wait under the cover of darkness, howling wind, and driving rain. The Acebeam X50 is the one you’ll want to have ready to go in an emergency as the small but sturdy flashlight (5.5 inches long, 26 ounces) can bust out an astonishing 45,000 lumens at its highest setting. It has six intermediate settings, the lowest (400 lumens) of which can be sustained for 11 hours. A bright, 7,500-lumen strobe setting offers a lifeline to rescuers if needed, and the light is rated to IP68, which means it’s waterproof for up to two meters.

The burly shell is made of aerospace-grade aluminum; it has a stainless-steel switch for durability; and comes with a detachable, right-angled aluminum handle for better scanning with the 120-degree wide-angle beam that can reach out to over 870 meters. Plug in any digital devices to the protected 60 watt USB-C port and it can power a multitude of electronics, including a laptop.

[$379; acebeam.com]

