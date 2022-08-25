Gear

All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

The durable and waterproof Black Diamond Storm 450 headlamp is great for emergencies.
5. Black Diamond Storm 450 Headlamp

The new Black Diamond Storm 450 can be powered by AAAs or a removable, rechargeable lithium-ion battery, giving you two options for powering up during a power outage. And, unlike cheap, and cheaply made, headlamps, the Storm is waterproof up to 3 feet for 30 minutes and has a bunch of trick features like tap to dim or brighten (up to 450 lumens); brightness memory so you don’t have to hunt for your favorite setting; plus options for either strobe white, red, green, or blue light.

[$60; blackdiamondequipment.com]

