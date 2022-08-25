All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

5. Black Diamond Storm 450 HeadlampGet it
The new Black Diamond Storm 450 can be powered by AAAs or a removable, rechargeable lithium-ion battery, giving you two options for powering up during a power outage. And, unlike cheap, and cheaply made, headlamps, the Storm is waterproof up to 3 feet for 30 minutes and has a bunch of trick features like tap to dim or brighten (up to 450 lumens); brightness memory so you don’t have to hunt for your favorite setting; plus options for either strobe white, red, green, or blue light.
[$60; blackdiamondequipment.com]
