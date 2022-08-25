All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

6. Matador Beast28 Ultralight Technical Backpack
You never know what may happen in a natural disaster—you could be forced to flee your premises or have to navigate flooded, tree-strewn streets for miles on foot looking for help, food, or fuel. That’s why it’s good to have a dedicated backpack in your kit. The Matador Beast28 is the perfect pack to stow for emergencies since it’s a full-featured technical backpack with a frame that folds down small. At only 1 pound, 5 ounces, the weatherproof, durable pack quickly twists down to a circle due to the spring steel frame; it just as quickly pops back into shape. Other useful features include gear loops, hip and sternum straps, a hydration sleeve, and inner zippered pockets.
[$150; matadorup.com]
